Today's Headlines: 'I got played': Rochester native Sarah Wade voted off 'Survivor'
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, March 23:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: St. Olaf Choir to perform in Rochester
- 'I got played': Rochester native Sarah Wade voted off 'Survivor'
- SE Rochester apartment building condemned with order to evacuate tenants
- Hattie is laying eggs now at the Mayo Clinic, and a Super Bowl-sized crowd will watch
- The top moments from the 2022-23 high school wrestling season: A banner year for southeastern Minnesota
