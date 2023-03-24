Today's Headlines: Mower County Sheriff was drunk at work. Police never investigated it as a crime. Why?
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, March 24:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: George Gibbs honored by University of Minnesota Alumni
- The Mower County Sheriff was drunk at work while he was armed. Police never investigated it as a crime. Why?
- City of Rochester tests its ability to bring snow to Gamehaven
- North Broadway plans continue to unfold
- Mayo football to make jump up Class 6A as part of major shake-up in southeastern Minnesota prep football
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT