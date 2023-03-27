Today's Headlines: From Southeast Minnesota to South by Southwest
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, March 27:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Girls pole vaulting competition sanctioned by Minnesota State High School League
- From Southeast Minnesota to South by Southwest
- Local investors paid $3.1 million to buy Chester Estates from Creekside Apartments owner
- She beat cancer at Mayo Clinic. Now, she's raising funds to help others
- Shootout win lifts Austin Bruins to first NAHL Central Division championship in 8 years
