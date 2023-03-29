99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Today's Headlines: 7 things to know about Rochester Public Library activity

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:14 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, March 29:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Task force session.jpg
Local
Downtown Rochester Task Force shares initial feedback
March 29, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
unnamed (3).jpg
Business
Levels to open new Apache Mall store this week
March 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester city logo
Local
Routine bridge inspections start Monday in Rochester
March 28, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Dennis.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Molly Dennis censure followed months of dysfunction, analysis finds
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Rootz of Inspiration
Community
Jeremy Westrum roots for people and plants at his Rochester store
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Your Style - Gail Emanuel
Lifestyle
What she sees is what you get
March 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Hollandberry Pannekoeken Waffles
Lifestyle
It's always a good time for waffles
March 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel