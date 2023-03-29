Today's Headlines: 7 things to know about Rochester Public Library activity
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, March 29:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Tornados slam southern Minnesota
- 7 things to know about Rochester Public Library activity
- Levels to open new Apache Mall store this week
- Riverland focuses training more robotic technicians and drivers as demand for such jobs soars
- 10-year-old Stewartville girl signs her first NIL deal
