Today's Headlines: Mayo Clinic patient sued by hospital testifies in support of hospital charity care bill
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, March 30:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: All-Root River Conference basketball team named
- Mayo Clinic patient sued by hospital testifies in support of hospital charity care bill
- New truck rental operation to roll into Rochester
- Five evacuated Creekside families remain in hotels as others find temporary housing options
- The kids are alright: Southeastern Minnesota brimming with young girls basketball talent
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT