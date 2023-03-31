Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools aims to refocus ChatGPT as a tool rather than as a villain
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, March 31:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: New junior college athletic conference formed
- The Robot Tutor: Rochester Public Schools aims to refocus ChatGPT as a tool rather than as a villain
- Rochester Community Passover Seder to be held Wednesday, residents invited to participate
- Volunteer and former teacher dies while at Washington Elementary
- Standout forward has taken a winding path to finding a home with Austin Bruins
