Today's Headlines: Fools Five Road Race a full circle moment for Chatfield family
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, April 3:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Alcatraz Island opens as a national park
- Fools Five Road Race a full circle moment for Chatfield family
- Byron educational complex sold for $2.25 million
- Development agreement seeks to renew effort for northwest Rochester development
- Plainview grad officiates at Division I men's basketball All-Star game at Final Four weekend
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT