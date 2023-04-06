50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Today's Headlines: Remembering Maggie: Century High School says goodbye to longtime math teacher

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:53 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, April 6:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester woman loses $20k following scam involving federal agencies
April 06, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Apartment Kitchen Fire Follow-Up
Local
Rochester family in need of housing following March apartment fire
April 06, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Man dies after possible overdose at Rochester Community Warming Center
April 06, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Area of interest.png
Local
$50,000 reward offered in search for missing Winona woman
April 05, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Madsen 2.jpg
College
How 12 southeastern Minnesotans fared for their men's college basketball teams in '22-'23
April 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
bus.jpg
Local
Discovery Walk work set to temporarily close Second Street Southwest intersection, relocate transit center
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Message for Maggie
Local
Remembering Maggie: Century High School says goodbye to longtime math teacher
April 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer