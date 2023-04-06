Today's Headlines: Remembering Maggie: Century High School says goodbye to longtime math teacher
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, April 6:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Agreement reached, but occupation continues at Wounded Knee, S.D.
- Remembering Maggie: Century High School says goodbye to longtime math teacher
- Discovery Walk work set to temporarily close Second Street Southwest intersection, relocate transit center
- $50,000 reward offered in search for missing Winona woman
- Sports Insider: How RCTC women's basketball went from no team to national champs in 3 years
