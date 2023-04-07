50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Today's Headlines: Rochester's Vyriad is taking its shot at cancer

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:08 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, April 7:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Jacob George Bale
Local
Rochester man sentenced to over 2 years for attacking juvenile with machete
April 07, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin
Local
Why hasn't the GOP won a statewide race in a dozen years? DFL Chairman Ken Martin knows
April 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Vyriad Imanais
Exclusive
Business
Rochester's Vyriad is taking its shot at cancer
April 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Veblen.png
Rochester Magazine
'A disturbing genius, a visitor from another world'
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Aeron Stevens - Plainview-Elgin-Millville Boys Basketball
Prep
Not to be denied, P-E-M's Stevens is Post Bulletin Boys Basketball Player of the Year
April 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Bocce
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2023
April 06, 2023 07:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist