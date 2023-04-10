99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Today's Headlines: Planned trail connection draws neighborhood concerns

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 8:02 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, April 10:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
unnamed.png
Business
A $1.32 million land deal opens the door for developers to build commercial complex in northwest Rochester
April 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Electronic Traffic Sign
Local
Highway message signs ‘change the culture around traffic safety’
April 10, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
b5972df27c6f1039491f1d2091866ae9.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Poet, artist, activist Danny Solis leaves a legacy of empathy, creativity
April 10, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Aurora Solar Power Plant
Exclusive
Business
Here comes the sun: Solar project near Byron to bring 200 MW starting in 2025
April 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Louie Bullock
Local
Texas to Rochester: Louie Bullock, who is transgender, moved cross country due to safety concerns
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Rental Property Inspector
Local
Rochester takes carrot-and-stick approach for landlord compliance
April 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Southwest Bike Path Plans
Local
Planned trail connection draws neighborhood concerns
April 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen