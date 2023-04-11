Today's Headlines: Amid recognition, Mayo Clinic's Varkey reflects on women in health leadership
- Day in History: 1948: Culligan man has a big goal
- Amid recognition, Mayo Clinic's Varkey reflects on women in health leadership
- 'It's a blessing': Pine Island first-grade teacher goes 'above and beyond' for her class
- Proposed fire department upgrade will take years
- How analytics led to Division I baseball scholarship for Mayo's Carson Beavers
