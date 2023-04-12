99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Today's Headlines: Planned Parenthood would adjust how it handles abortions if drug ruling takes effect

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:14 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, April 12:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Planned Parenthood
Health
Rochester's Planned Parenthood would have to adjust how it handles abortions if drug ruling takes effect
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Untitled design.png
Local
Aspen Waste Systems backs out of land purchase with Rochester Public Schools
April 11, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
"Low-Tech" Teaching
Local
Learning 'like it's 1999': RPS students return to low-tech classrooms due to network shutdown
April 11, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Gavel Court Crime
Local
Judge denies Olmsted Medical Center's motion to dismiss in toddler wrongful death lawsuit
April 11, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Teacher of the Month - Kate Holcomb
Local
'It's a blessing': Pine Island first-grade teacher goes 'above and beyond' for her class
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Kayla_Directs.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester filmmaker gets a boost from a big name in film
April 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Grilled Steak Salad
Lifestyle
Those salad days
April 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel