Today's Headlines: Easement requests highlight unexpected development code requirement in Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, April 13:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: The Grass Roots perform at Mayo Civic
- Easement requests highlight unexpected development code requirement in Rochester
- Rochester dentist buys realtors' office for $785,000 to move practice out of downtown
- Rochester Fire Department encourages 'extreme caution' with high fire danger
- Goodhue basketball star Elisabeth Gadient says yes to Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT