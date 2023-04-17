Today's Headlines: 23 years ago a Pine Island man sent pipe bombs around the country. He's still being held in Rochester
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, April 17:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1948: Atomic controls needed to prevent nuclear war
- 23 years ago a Pine Island man sent pipe bombs around the country. He's still being held in Rochester
- Med City remodeler moves to a newly revamped space in northwest Rochester
- Olmsted County looks at new approach for addressing environmental topics
- Fore! 9 area golfers leading their college teams in ’23
