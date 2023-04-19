Today's Headlines: Preparations begin as Mississippi River flood waters are on the way
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, April 19:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Babe Ruth hits first homer in new Yankee Stadium
- Preparations begin as Mississippi River flood waters are on the way
- New homes at lower prices are targeted in Olmsted County proposal
- Plainview-Elgin-Millville students win statewide anti-vaping video contest
- Local players chase dreams of USA Hockey camp invitation at High Performance festivals
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT