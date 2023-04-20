Today's Headlines: Minnesota groups are closing the equity gap in bone marrow transplants
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, April 20:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1948: Chatfield High School baseball team opens the season with a win
- Minnesota groups are closing the equity gap in bone marrow transplants
- Retired Zumbrota police officer who died 'had a deep care and love for his community'
- 3 children rescued from apartment fire in Cannon Falls
- 'Back to normal': Deer Creek Speedway looking to keep up momentum from last year
