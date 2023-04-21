99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Today's Headlines: Censured Rochester council member waiting on investigation before considering next steps

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:10 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, April 21:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department Squad
Local
Man arrested for recording woman in Rochester business restroom
April 21, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
16-year-old found with loaded gun, 300 grams of marijuana arrested following traffic stop
April 21, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: John Marshall Student of the Month for March
April 21, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Chris Kuball - 1
Business
Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 News at end of May
April 20, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
andy smith
Local
Rep. Andy Smith files for bankruptcy protection after closure of Gray Duck Theater
April 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
Prep
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
April 21, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
The Veterans & Emergency Services Exhibit
Local
Inspired by the sacrifices of others, a Rochester group serves the community with honorary exhibits
April 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell