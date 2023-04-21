Today's Headlines: Censured Rochester council member waiting on investigation before considering next steps
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, April 21:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: The Kahler in Rochester averages 1,050 guests a day
- Censured Rochester council member waiting on investigation before considering next steps
- 'The Godfather of Rochester Golf ... and Jazz'
- Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 News at end of May
- How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT