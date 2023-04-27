Today's Headlines: Traveling exhibit offers blind community a chance to be seen
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, April 27:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Mike Aikens named new coach of Rochester Mustangs
- Traveling exhibit offers blind community a chance to be seen
- New owner buys downtown Rochester apartment complex for $26.9 million
- Lake City takes emergency measures in response to high water level unseen in more than 20 years
- Austin Bruins on verge of first playoff series win since 2018
