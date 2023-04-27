99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Today's Headlines: Traveling exhibit offers blind community a chance to be seen

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:14 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, April 27:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
