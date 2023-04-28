Today's Headlines: Mayo Clinic patients see facility fees appear where they weren't before
- Day in History: 1973: Mary Gludt becomes the first female attorney in Wabasha County
- Mayo Clinic patients see facility fees appear where they weren't before
- Hayfield brought strength and conditioning training in house. Athletes are already seeing success
- Rochester woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in overdose death
- 'Where do you get the speed from?': How Mayo's Tiegan Mancuso became one of the area's top base stealers
