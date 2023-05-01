Today's Headlines: Rochester sports card show brings collectors together
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, May 1:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Keith Kangas hurls one-hit shutout in victory for John Marshall
- Rochester sports card show brings collectors together
- Different buyers purchase two Rochester paint store buildings on same day for a combined $3.9 million
- Rochester council ponders oversight of library and parks directors
- Gustavus men’s basketball team loading up on area players
