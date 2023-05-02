Today's Headlines: Rochester looks to track energy use among city's largest buildings
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 2:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Minnesota preparing for gasoline shortage
- Rochester looks to track energy use among city's largest buildings
- Planning city parks is more than deciding where the playground goes for Jeff Fleece
- Rochester massage therapy businesses placed on probation following failed inspections
- John Marshall girls lacrosse team continues to make a difference despite uncertain future
