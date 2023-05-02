99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Today's Headlines: Rochester looks to track energy use among city's largest buildings

By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:03 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 2:

Stories in this episode:

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
Central Bark
Local
Rochester looks to track energy use among city's largest buildings
May 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester council member objects to effort to clarify censure
May 02, 2023 12:41 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
b8e4b270595e6647e9730cf93894ccf8.jpg
Local
Center Street bike lanes are staying in place
May 01, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Jeff Feece
Community
Planning city parks is more than deciding where the playground goes for Jeff Fleece
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
mg-6673-edit.jpg
Community
She has 100K Twitter followers. Co-wrote a book on fasting. And her dad asked Steve to interview her
May 02, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
John Marshall Lacrosse
Prep
John Marshall girls lacrosse team continues to make a difference despite uncertain future
May 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
College
Stewartville grad Will Tschetter has carved out a solid role at Michigan
May 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff