Today's Headlines: Picture perfect: Rochester student receives national photography award
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, May 3:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Caledonia man fined for dynamiting fish
- Picture perfect: Rochester student receives national photography award
- Minnesota air quality forecast in 2023 is becoming clearer
- Goodhue County cop cleared in 2022 shooting of Red Wing man
- Rochester father, daughter both recognized for impact on Minnesota swimming and diving
