Today's Headlines: City is monitoring decibel levels of shuttle buses in Kutzky Park neighborhood
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, May 4:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Mayor orders "ill-reputed" slot machines removed from the city
- Measuring noise: City is monitoring decibel levels of shuttle buses in Kutzky Park neighborhood
- Rochester firm paid $4.9 million for Eyota senior living facility
- When it comes to lifestyle changes, baby steps make a difference, Mayo doc says
- High-scoring Koak says Southwest Minnesota State 'a good fit for me'
