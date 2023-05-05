Today's Headlines: An Elgin gas station leaked 10,000 gallons of gasoline. Now the state is suing the owner
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, May 5:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Hardee’s to take over Sandy’s Drive-In
- An Elgin gas station leaked 10,000 gallons of gasoline. Now the state is suing the owner
- The world's sweetest fortune teller
- Rochester Public Schools confirms ransomeware attack; says it did not pay a ransom
- Triton three-sport athlete Zack Bodenstab 'an inspiration' to teammates, competitors
