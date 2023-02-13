99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Sheriff Kevin Torgerson ‘all in’ on Polar Plunge, Special Olympics

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 13, 2023 07:57 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Feb. 13:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2022 graduates, President's and Dean's lists
Fall 2022 graduates, President's and Dean's lists.
February 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_5345-Edit.jpg
Business
A piece of Southeast Minnesota will be in all 30 MLB Ballparks in 2023 with Pillbox's souvenir mini-bats
No matter where you take your baseball road trip this summer, a piece of Southeast Minnesota can be found at any MLB ballpark with Pillbox Bat Co. providing new souvenir mini-bats for all teams.
February 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Anne Labowitz.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Big art unveiled in Rochester, Big Turn in Red Wing this weekend
Anne Labovitz opens her show at the Rochester Art Center Feb. 18 and more than 200 performing acts fill 21 venues in Red Wing Feb. 17 - 18.
February 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Downtown Commercial Historic District (copy)
Local
Proposed downtown historic district returning to council
Rochester council will be asked whether it wants to consider a decision on designating a commercial historic district after a more than three-year pause.
February 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen