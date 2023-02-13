Today's Headlines: Sheriff Kevin Torgerson ‘all in’ on Polar Plunge, Special Olympics
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Feb. 13:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1948: Drunkometers approved for use
- Sheriff Kevin Torgerson ‘all in’ on Polar Plunge, Special Olympics: ‘It touches every point of my life’
- A piece of Southeast Minnesota will be in all 30 MLB Ballparks in 2023 with Pillbox's souvenir mini-bats
- Proposed downtown historic district returning to council
- Veteran Natayla Franz leading a Winona gymnastics squad hungry to get to state
Rochester council will be asked whether it wants to consider a decision on designating a commercial historic district after a more than three-year pause.