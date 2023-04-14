Today's Headlines: The Kahler Hotel letters are coming down. They may not be going back up
- Day in History: 1948: Winona men's basketball team to take on All-American Red Heads
- The Kahler Hotel letters are coming down. They may not be going back up
- Former Mayo Clinic executive to help lead a Mayo-owned medical device company
- Bob's Trailer Court owners seek to remedy missteps in planned closure
- Nick Aney living the good life as a fifth-year senior tennis player at Gustavus Adolphus
