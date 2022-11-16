Today's Headlines: Popus Popcorn opens giving extra flavor to downtown Rochester
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 16:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: 'Rochester: The Images' is named book of the year
- Popus Popcorn opens giving extra flavor to downtown Rochester
- Charter House residents share big and little news stories with the visually impaired in Rochester
- Rochester School Board digs into the research behind school resource officers
- Century swimmers hope to make a splash at state meet
The county updated its list of key health priorities with the latest collaboration between public health, Mayo Clinic and OMC.
One of Oronoco's well-known bars, Tilly's, will be closing temporarily the week before the New Year as a lease agreement between the general manager and landlord ends Jan. 1, 2023.
The Charter House — Mayo Clinic Retirement Living residents restarted the program after it was suspended for two years due to COVID-19.
Although RPS has used school resource officers for decades, the topic has been the source of more scrutiny in recent years.