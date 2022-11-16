SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Popus Popcorn opens giving extra flavor to downtown Rochester

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 16, 2022 07:42 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 16:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Olmsted County logo
NewsMD
Olmsted County releases 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment
The county updated its list of key health priorities with the latest collaboration between public health, Mayo Clinic and OMC.
November 16, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_1160.jpg
Business
Tilly’s in Oronoco to close temporarily next month as lease agreement ends
One of Oronoco's well-known bars, Tilly's, will be closing temporarily the week before the New Year as a lease agreement between the general manager and landlord ends Jan. 1, 2023.
November 16, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Radio Talking Book News for the Visually Impaired 2.jpg
Community
Charter House residents share big and little news stories with the visually impaired in Rochester
The Charter House — Mayo Clinic Retirement Living residents restarted the program after it was suspended for two years due to COVID-19.
November 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
IMG_5924.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board digs into the research behind school resource officers
Although RPS has used school resource officers for decades, the topic has been the source of more scrutiny in recent years.
November 16, 2022 05:53 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer