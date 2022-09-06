Today's Headlines: Producing legacy: Rochester program continues to see students find successful career paths
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Sept. 6:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Gordie Howe laces up his skates one more time
- Producing legacy: Rochester program continues to see students find successful career paths
- Creating a Sanctuary: former teacher beautifies the entrance to Century High School with a flower garden
- From Rochester to Capri and beyond, Patricia Pattison saw the world
- Red Wing's Toivonen grateful for opportunity with Vikings
Project Legacy participants receive a variety of support that has enabled past members to escape poverty and find new opportunities.
Creating a Sanctuary: Former teacher beautifies the entrance to Century High School with a flower garden
Krisanne Novak spends hundreds of dollars a year in seeds and begins growing the annuals in her basement before bringing them to the school.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.