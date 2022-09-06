SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Producing legacy: Rochester program continues to see students find successful career paths

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
September 06, 2022 07:18 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
20220905_142727.jpg
Business
Montana buyer paid $3.2 million for most of Rochester complex
Plummer 16th Street LLC of Billings, Mont. paid $3.2 million for about 16,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story office center at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in Rochester on Sept. 1, 2022.
September 06, 2022 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Project Legacy
Local
Producing legacy: Rochester program continues to see students find successful career paths
Project Legacy participants receive a variety of support that has enabled past members to escape poverty and find new opportunities.
September 06, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Century High School Flower Garden
Community
Creating a Sanctuary: Former teacher beautifies the entrance to Century High School with a flower garden
Krisanne Novak spends hundreds of dollars a year in seeds and begins growing the annuals in her basement before bringing them to the school.
September 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 05, 2022 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link