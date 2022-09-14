SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Today's Headlines: Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 14, 2022 07:33 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 14:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Epilepsy Awareness
Local
Rochester parent speaks about the benefit of Seizure Smart Schools legislation
In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
September 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Lake City crash injures two drivers Tuesday
The two drivers were transported to the Mayo-Lake City hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
September 13, 2022 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_3141.jpg
Local
House District 20A candidates differ on education, voice state budget surplus ideas in Red Wing forum
During Tuesday evening's League of Women Voters candidate forum in Red Wing, three candidates showcased their stances as they run for the open 20A seat.
September 13, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester Police Department car
Local
Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force
Rochester Charter Commission holds off on discussing ideal police department size to get more information from police chief and others.
September 13, 2022 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen