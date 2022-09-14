Today's Headlines: Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 14:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Gun battle at St. Peter State Hospital
- Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force
- Rochester parent speaks about the benefit of Seizure Smart Schools legislation
- Former Mayo Clinic administrator joins growing Rochester biotech firm as new COO
- Sports Q+A: Austin native Motzko has Gophers hockey team back among country's elite
In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
The two drivers were transported to the Mayo-Lake City hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
House District 20A candidates differ on education, voice state budget surplus ideas in Red Wing forum
During Tuesday evening's League of Women Voters candidate forum in Red Wing, three candidates showcased their stances as they run for the open 20A seat.
Rochester Charter Commission holds off on discussing ideal police department size to get more information from police chief and others.