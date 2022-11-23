Today's Headlines: Proposal to boost police numbers doesn't find Rochester chief's support
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 23:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: South Haven town marshal shot and killed
- Proposal to boost police numbers doesn't find Rochester chief's support
- Mayo Clinic's McCoy gets hero award for work in community paramedicine
- BCA investigating police shooting in Red Wing
- New JM girls basketball coach Waring appreciating latest opportunity
Dr. McCoy predicts that paramedicine will become a key feature of health care.
There are 15 buildings in the district that are energy star certified.
Chief Jim Franklin said adopting a formula similar to Minneapolis would leave too many positions to fill and remove focus from finding the right fit for future needs.
Noah Arnold Foster, 22, of Wykoff, allegedly stabbed a co-worker because he thought the man was having an affair with his girlfriend.