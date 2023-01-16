Today's Headlines: Purple Goat staff, patrons come together to help one of their own
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Jan. 16:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Dr. Plummer will speak at the weekly public lecture
- Purple Goat staff, patrons come together to help one of their own
- Rep. Brad Finstad on speakership battle: 'I felt like the goal posts were being moved'
- Eagles Cancer Telethon tops $1 million as Chapman exits
- Athletic trainers now front and center after NFL player's scare
Following an accident that left her right leg broken, Eleanore McCook, a server at the Purple Goat, has received much support in her recovery efforts from the accident.
GOP Congressman Brad Finstad said President Joe Biden is doing little to control the border crisis, Biden laptop reveals bigger problem.
Teresa Chapman, executive director of the telethon steps down after 12 years on a high note.
Preferred proposal would change one golf tee location, but change would be eliminated with proposed alternative at additional cost.