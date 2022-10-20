SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Today's Headlines: Racine tornado survivors move into their rebuilt home

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 20, 2022 08:03 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Oct. 20:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Andre Crockett
Local
Crockett works to open new rec center in Rochester
Andre Crockett is turning to the old Gage East gym to house his mentorship academy, and he's fundraising $100,000 to renovate it.
October 20, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Racine Home Rebuilt After December Tornado
Local
Racine tornado survivors move into their rebuilt home
Seconds after Isaac Wolfgram shut the basement door, a tornado tore the roof off their home in an unprecedented severe weather outbreak in December 2021.
October 20, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
LWV District 1.jpg
Local
Candidates point to unique insights in Olmsted County District 1 race
Loring Stead and Laurel Podulke-Smith address decision making, renewable energy and crime during League of Women Voters forum for county commissioner seat that serves much of Rochester's core.
October 19, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
LWV District 2.jpg
Local
District 2 commissioner hopefuls highlight key issues
Perkins and Senjem see overlap on issues during League of Women Voters forum, but seek to highlight personal viewpoints.
October 19, 2022 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen