Today's Headlines: Racine tornado survivors move into their rebuilt home
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Oct. 20:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Dr. Charles W. Mayo returns from Europe
- Racine tornado survivors move into their rebuilt home
- Crockett works to open new rec center in Rochester
- Rochester's oldest brewery adds 20 parking spaces
- Mayo's Loftus sisters loft themselves into state tennis tournament
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Andre Crockett is turning to the old Gage East gym to house his mentorship academy, and he's fundraising $100,000 to renovate it.
Seconds after Isaac Wolfgram shut the basement door, a tornado tore the roof off their home in an unprecedented severe weather outbreak in December 2021.
Loring Stead and Laurel Podulke-Smith address decision making, renewable energy and crime during League of Women Voters forum for county commissioner seat that serves much of Rochester's core.
Perkins and Senjem see overlap on issues during League of Women Voters forum, but seek to highlight personal viewpoints.