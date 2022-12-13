Council member Dennis cites value to attending events and networking to bring new ideas back to the city and points to potential missed opportunity with new budgeting approach.

Michael Benjamin said his testimony led local LDS Church leaders to "attempt to silence me from being vocal about the sex abuse case that the local leaders were involved in."

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Today's Headlines: Rochester Church of Latter-day Saints member speaks out on church's abuse issues Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.