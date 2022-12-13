Today's Headlines: Rochester Church of Latter-day Saints member speaks out on church's abuse issues
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 13:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Dennis Larson named as athletic director at Southland
- Rochester Church of Latter-day Saints member speaks out on church's abuse issues
- Water woes for last Bob’s Trailer Park residents land in court
- Rochester dentist's $2.75 million investment means his clinic will have more space in 2023
- Zumbrota native Gus Bradley returns to Minnesota to coach against Vikings
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Café Steam will host a latte art competition Dec. 23 at their Discovery Square location.
Michael Benjamin said his testimony led local LDS Church leaders to "attempt to silence me from being vocal about the sex abuse case that the local leaders were involved in."
Council member Dennis cites value to attending events and networking to bring new ideas back to the city and points to potential missed opportunity with new budgeting approach.