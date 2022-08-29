Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Today's Headlines: Rochester couple celebrate 75th wedding anniversary, reflect on taking the road less traveled

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 29, 2022 07:19 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 29:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 21-27, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 29, 2022 07:48 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Answer Man logo
Local
Where does Lewiston's wastewater go?
The Lewiston Waste Water Treatment Plant previously used sewer ponds, but those have now been replaced with walking trails.
August 29, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Cannon Falls map.png
Local
Woman reports being kidnapped, taken to Cannon Falls
One person is in custody after a driver leads multiple law enforcement agencies in an on-and-off chase Saturday.
August 28, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
erin bussian1.jpg
Local
New bodybuilding competition a success for Rochester residents
The first ever Natural Med City Bodybuilding Classic boasted a crowd normally reserved for competitions three times its size.
August 27, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe