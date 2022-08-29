Today's Headlines: Rochester couple celebrate 75th wedding anniversary, reflect on taking the road less traveled
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 29:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Rochester man arrested by "hootch squad"
- Rochester couple celebrate 75th wedding anniversary, reflect on taking the road less traveled
- New bodybuilding competition a success for Rochester residents
- Kasson horse feed maker turns to forgotten crop as an ingredient and investment
- Southeastern Minnesota connection Borgeson, Robley a winner for St. Thomas
