We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Rochester DoubleTree closing for guests as renovation from hotel to dorm starts

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 04, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 4:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 2-8, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 04, 2022 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Candidate collage 2 (7).png
Local
Election 2022: Stewartville City Council
Candidates for Stewartville City Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 04, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
b3a40bd015e5642ab49a667caff6faae.jpg
Local
Root River Rod owner remembered for his open-heartedness, his love of bamboo fishing rods
Lanesboro business owner Steve Sobieniak, who passed away Sept. 22, said rebuilding bamboo rods was like 'giving a second life.'
October 04, 2022 08:20 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Answer Man logo
Local
Former Rochester City Council president now has two benches in his honor
A new bench dedicated to Denny Hanson has been put into place outside Rochester City Hall.
October 04, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man