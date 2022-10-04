Today's Headlines: Rochester DoubleTree closing for guests as renovation from hotel to dorm starts
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 4:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Lutz inducted into the Minnesota Track and Field Hall of Fame
- Rochester DoubleTree closing for guests as renovation from hotel to dorm starts
- When it comes to medical cannabis, Dr. Melanie Johnson wants to 'translate doctor into human'
- Rochester Public Schools fixes internet glitch that blocked school board candidates' website
- Rochester QB Hall of Fame class of 2020 finally gets to celebrate
