SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Rochester golf funding plan tees off

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 02, 2022 08:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 2:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Five West Breakfast
Business
Consistency makes Five West one of Rochester’s most popular breakfast spots
Pancakes, eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and much more are only a part of Five West's breakfast dining experience that makes it one of Rochester's most popular restaurants.
November 02, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Nathan Smooth 06.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester hip-hop artist straddles two worlds
Nate Burkhalter is torn between building the hip-hop scene here and gaining experience and collaborators in Minneapolis.
November 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_9404.JPG
Local
In Winona, Bill Nye speaks on the intersection of science and civic responsibility
The "Bill Nye the Science Guy" star implored Winona State students and community members to take action on climate change by voting in next week's general election.
November 01, 2022 11:42 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG_5814.JPG
Local
Supporters for both sides of the Rochester School Board election take to the street as the clock winds down
Supporters for both sides say they see this as a pivotal election.
November 01, 2022 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer