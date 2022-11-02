Today's Headlines: Rochester golf funding plan tees off
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 2:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Howard Hughes pilots short flight in Spruce Goose
- Rochester golf funding plan tees off
- Rochester hip-hop artist straddles two worlds
- Olmsted County Public Health inspections target human trafficking
- Rivals Chatfield, Caledonia set to do battle in section championship game
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Pancakes, eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and much more are only a part of Five West's breakfast dining experience that makes it one of Rochester's most popular restaurants.
Nate Burkhalter is torn between building the hip-hop scene here and gaining experience and collaborators in Minneapolis.
The "Bill Nye the Science Guy" star implored Winona State students and community members to take action on climate change by voting in next week's general election.
Supporters for both sides of the Rochester School Board election take to the street as the clock winds down
Supporters for both sides say they see this as a pivotal election.