Today's Headlines: Rochester man arrested in connection with murder of woman found in ditch

The 39-year-old man was released from prison in March 2020 after serving time for another man's murder in 2006.

Southeast Minnesota faced a variety of crimes throughout 2022, from hoax school swatting incidents to charges being filed in a decades-old murder case.

For decades, the migratory birds nested in Rochester Township until the landowner destroyed the trees containing nests in March 2022.

Rochester fire responded to a structure fire in High Forest Township after a caller spotted the flames from over a mile away.

