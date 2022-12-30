99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Rochester man arrested in connection with murder of woman found in ditch

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 30, 2022 07:58 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 30:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
12.30fire.jpg
Local
Rural Rochester home a total loss after fire early Friday morning
Rochester fire responded to a structure fire in High Forest Township after a caller spotted the flames from over a mile away.
December 30, 2022 07:38 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
190520-27.jpg
Local
2022 in Review: The year the great blue herons failed to return to their Southwest Rochester nest site
For decades, the migratory birds nested in Rochester Township until the landowner destroyed the trees containing nests in March 2022.
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Local
2022 in Review: Violent crime down; school swatting call headlines the year
Southeast Minnesota faced a variety of crimes throughout 2022, from hoax school swatting incidents to charges being filed in a decades-old murder case.
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mustafa Rahsad Bush
Local
Rochester man arrested in connection with murder of woman found in ditch
The 39-year-old man was released from prison in March 2020 after serving time for another man's murder in 2006.
December 29, 2022 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe