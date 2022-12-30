Today's Headlines: Rochester man arrested in connection with murder of woman found in ditch
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 30:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: New law requires testing for motor vehicle license
- Rochester man arrested in connection with murder of woman found in ditch
- After years of unforeseen setbacks, Thesis becomes the heart of Rochester’s music scene in 2022
- 2022 in Review: The year the great blue herons failed to return to their Southwest Rochester nest site
- Mayo's Miller living up to the family basketball name
Rochester fire responded to a structure fire in High Forest Township after a caller spotted the flames from over a mile away.
For decades, the migratory birds nested in Rochester Township until the landowner destroyed the trees containing nests in March 2022.
Southeast Minnesota faced a variety of crimes throughout 2022, from hoax school swatting incidents to charges being filed in a decades-old murder case.
The 39-year-old man was released from prison in March 2020 after serving time for another man's murder in 2006.