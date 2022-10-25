SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Rochester police officer sued for excessive force

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 25, 2022 07:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 25:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 25, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Caleb Baumgartner Creepy Dolls.JPG
Local
Creepy Dolls contest is a 'gut feeling'
Caleb Baumgartner loves horror, but picking the "contestants" for the annual Creepy Doll contest at the History Center of Olmsted County can be, well, unsettling.
October 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Bobs.JPG
Local
Eviction hearings, agreements start for Bob's Trailer Park residents
The company has started the eviction process on eight residents since giving all occupants notice of plans to close the park.
October 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
07-14 government center sj.jpg
Local
Neighborhood development meetings continue to evolve
New requirements anticipated with Rochester's unified development code aim to increase connections between developers and residents ahead of planning and zoning efforts, but some details continue to be finalized.
October 24, 2022 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen