Today's Headlines: Rochester police officer sued for excessive force
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 25:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency opens in Rochester
- Rochester police officer sued for excessive force
- Creepy Dolls contest is a 'gut feeling'
- Eviction hearings, agreements start for Bob's Trailer Park residents
- Lyons named hitting coach at Rochester Batting Cages
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Caleb Baumgartner loves horror, but picking the "contestants" for the annual Creepy Doll contest at the History Center of Olmsted County can be, well, unsettling.
The company has started the eviction process on eight residents since giving all occupants notice of plans to close the park.
New requirements anticipated with Rochester's unified development code aim to increase connections between developers and residents ahead of planning and zoning efforts, but some details continue to be finalized.