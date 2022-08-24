Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools approves gun safety resolution
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 24:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Experiments show music may help the 'insane'
- Rochester Public Schools approves gun safety resolution
- Health providers working to get Minnesota childhood vaccinations back on track post COVID
- Rushford-based Metz's Hart-Land becoming destination dairy in Southeast Minnesota
The decrease in immunization rates stems from when COVID-19 disrupted routine medical care for many in 2020 and 2021.
A look at current Destination Medical Center projects and where they stand.
Only eight years running, Metz's Hart-Land Creamery has become not only the most popular dairy provider in Southeast Minnesota, but a national tourist destination as well.