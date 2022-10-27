Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools approves policy to stock Narcan in case of opioid overdoses
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Oct. 27:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: F.B.I. graduates first women agents
- Rochester Public Schools approves policy to stock Narcan in case of opioid overdoses
- Will Ettinger's late push be enough?
- How ETS has become a go-to training destination for local athletes
- Lourdes girls tennis team does the improbable, beats Breck to win the state championship
