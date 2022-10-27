SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools approves policy to stock Narcan in case of opioid overdoses

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 27, 2022 08:32 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Oct. 27:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police and threatening man with knife
An 18-year-old man was arrested for threatening the father of a runaway juvenile with a knife.
October 27, 2022 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
GNV_O2BPR_1536x1040 Hero Image.png
Business
National child care provider hopes to build two centers in north Rochester
O2B Kids, which is based in Gainesville, Florida, has filed permits for a pair of 11,000-square-foot child care centers to bookend north Rochester.
October 27, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Pam Altendorf, Laurel Stinson and Roger Kittelson
Local
Election 2022: House District 20A
WABASHA — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Election 2022: House District 24A and 24B
KASSON — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 26, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle