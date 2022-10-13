Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools discusses new ways of measuring student success
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Oct. 13:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: John Denver dies in a plane crash
- Resetting the goal posts: Rochester Public Schools discusses new ways of measuring student success
- Downtown Rochester bank branch to close in early 2023
- Rochester Ward 1 candidates see on differences among common goals
- Blake Kane's first season as Northfield soccer coach was wrenching, and inspired
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Gregg Wright and Karl Johnson address five-year challenges, child care and homelessness during candidate forum.
Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway provided thoughts in BIPOC representation, child care needs and business support during League of Women Voters forum.
Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway seek Ward 1 seat on Rochester City Council
U.S. Bank recently sent out letters to customers stating that the skyway branch at the top of the escalator in the U.S. Bank/Center Place Building at 115 First Ave. SW in downtown Rochester is closing for good on Jan. 17, 2023.