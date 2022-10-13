We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools discusses new ways of measuring student success

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 13, 2022 08:08 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Oct. 13:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_1643.jpg
Local
Olmsted County District 3 commissioner candidates highlight differences
Gregg Wright and Karl Johnson address five-year challenges, child care and homelessness during candidate forum.
October 12, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_1626.jpg
Local
Rochester Ward 1 candidates see on differences among common goals
Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway provided thoughts in BIPOC representation, child care needs and business support during League of Women Voters forum.
October 12, 2022 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway
Local
Meet the Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates
Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway seek Ward 1 seat on Rochester City Council
October 12, 2022 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20221012_161739.jpg
Business
Downtown Rochester bank branch to close in early 2023
U.S. Bank recently sent out letters to customers stating that the skyway branch at the top of the escalator in the U.S. Bank/Center Place Building at 115 First Ave. SW in downtown Rochester is closing for good on Jan. 17, 2023.
October 12, 2022 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger