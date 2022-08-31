Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools sued over gym class injury
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 31:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in accident Rochester Public Schools sued over gym class injury
- Remodel, build, grow: $380 million invested in school buildings across Rochester area over five years
- Prison Puppy Program in Rochester starts again
- Fillmore Central’s Corson is ready to get the job done, no matter what it takes
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Remodel, build, grow: $380 million invested in school buildings across Rochester area over five years
From Byron to Plainview-Elgin-Millville, area school districts have been asking voters to green-light some substantial upgrades.
Parent claims his son lost his hearing due to an accident during a game of broomball being played on ice.
Some inmates in the Federal Medical Center started receiving dogs to help train them to become service animals.