Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate emails
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 16:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Gus Chafoulias to be inducted into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame
- Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate emails
- Brewery ruins, restoration efforts create a sense of curiosity in Mantorville
- Annual DMC event highlights potential for change and new conversations
- Lourdes basketball player Bretton picks Winona State
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Breaking News
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
History is a huge part of the identity of the Dodge County seat, but even long-time locals are intrigued by the hidden past just off Main Street.
Annual meeting among parking ramps and cleared development site seeks to spur thoughts of potential for continued downtown improvement.
Fillmore County's plan to leave three-county cooperative effort leads to probation and administrative staffing reductions for rest of the year.