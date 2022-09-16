We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate emails

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 16, 2022 07:45 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 16:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
043021.LINCOLN-OUTDOOR-CLASSROOM.529.jpg
Breaking News
Local
U.S. Department of Education names Rochester's Lincoln K-8 a Blue Ribbon School
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
September 16, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Mantorville Brewery
Local
Brewery ruins, restoration efforts create a sense of curiosity in Mantorville
History is a huge part of the identity of the Dodge County seat, but even long-time locals are intrigued by the hidden past just off Main Street.
September 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
DMC meeting 3.jpg
Local
Annual DMC event highlights potential for change and new conversations
Annual meeting among parking ramps and cleared development site seeks to spur thoughts of potential for continued downtown improvement.
September 15, 2022 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Work continues to shift DFO Community Corrections to two-county operation
Fillmore County's plan to leave three-county cooperative effort leads to probation and administrative staffing reductions for rest of the year.
September 15, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen