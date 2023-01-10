Today's Headlines: Rochester resident Gilmore shares his life of community service
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 10:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1948: A new motor oil to be evaluated in Bemidji, the nation’s icebox
- Rochester resident Gilmore shares his life of community service
- Whistle Binkies on the Lake brings Vikings fans together
- Rochester council salaries stay flat as new year starts
- Lake City grad Natalie Bremer an instant success with Mavericks
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .