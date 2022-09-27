Today's Headlines: Rochester School board candidates debate the core direction of the district
- Day in History: 1922: Gov. Preus and Sen. Kellogg to visit Rochester in campaign stop
- Rochester School board candidates debate the core direction of the district
- Delicious detours along the North Shore
- Chatfield City Council approves first of two votes to define administrator role in city charter
- RCTC's Pierre has a passion for netting goals
The two candidates for Wabasha County Attorney make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
An initial positive experience with police officers set Avery Xiong on a path to become a Rochester Police Officer this year.
The two debates included incumbents Jean Marvin and Cathy Nathan, and their challengers Kim Rishavy and Elena Niehoff.
If the ordinance passes unanimously at the next council meeting, the changes to the city charter will go into effect in early January.