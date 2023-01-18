STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Today's Headlines: Rochester woman on turning 95: 'I am an antique'

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 18, 2023 08:26 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 18:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
Evelyn Minnaert
Local
Rochester woman on turning 95: 'I am an antique'
"'What’s the secret?' That’s what they always ask. There is no secret," said Evelyn Minnaert. "It’s just how long He lets you live."
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
The Grand Grill
Business
Grand Grill hopes to grow beyond comfort food in Rochester
As one of the few restaurants to weather the pandemic in the Kahler Hotel, Grand Grill hopes to regrow its audience during Rochester Restaurant Week.
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_6291.JPG
Local
With split vote, Rochester Public Schools approves sixth police resource officer
With the addition, each of the three high schools will have a dedicated SRO. The Four middle schools will share the remaining two officers between the sites.
January 17, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County rolling out effort to address racism
Commissioners and staff point out that addressing 42 recommendations in report on race as a public health issue will take time.
January 17, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen