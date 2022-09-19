We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Today's Headlines: Sekapp Orchard marks 60 years, three generations

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
September 19, 2022 06:54 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Sept. 19:

Stories in this episode:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 19, 2022 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Reach the Top - Acacia Ward
Rochester in Color
Reach the Top MN opens as nonprofit clothing closet in Rochester
Acacia Ward founded Reach the Top MN, a nonprofit built to be a one-stop shop for help with food, education, legal and shelter needs, in February 2022.
September 19, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Sekapp Orchard
Business
Sekapp Orchard marks 60 years, three generations
The 15-acre lot of apple trees is now almost 10 times in size since it was purchased in 1962.
September 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20220916_102957.jpg
Business
Iconic Rochester remodeling contractor passes the torch to new owner
After 27 years, Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn is passing her business, Beyond Kitchens, to Katie Darval. Darval has worked closely with her for 15 years.
September 19, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger