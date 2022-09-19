Today's Headlines: Sekapp Orchard marks 60 years, three generations
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Sept. 19:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: The key to long life is to drink plenty of good corn whisky
- Sekapp Orchard marks 60 years, three generations
- Reach the Top MN opens as nonprofit clothing closet in Rochester
- Iconic Rochester remodeling contractor passes the torch to new owner
- High School Football Focus: La Crescent-Hokah among the early surprises in southeastern Minnesota
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Acacia Ward founded Reach the Top MN, a nonprofit built to be a one-stop shop for help with food, education, legal and shelter needs, in February 2022.
The 15-acre lot of apple trees is now almost 10 times in size since it was purchased in 1962.
After 27 years, Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn is passing her business, Beyond Kitchens, to Katie Darval. Darval has worked closely with her for 15 years.