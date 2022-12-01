SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Today's Headlines: Sheriff Sandvik declines comment on reason for leave after investigation into conduct

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 01, 2022 08:22 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 1:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Soccer fans
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester venues plan World Cup viewing celebrations
World Cup enthusiasm is hitting a fever pitch as the U.S. team advances, and multiple venues are preparing to open early for the next game.
December 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Chatfield Level Two Electric Vehicle Charger
Local
EV owners in and around Rochester see a boost in charging, vehicle options
EVs in Olmsted County have increased more than 500% since 2018, and the EV infrastructure is becoming more common across Southeast Minnesota.
December 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
_DSC0641.JPG
Business
Localized questions makes Meredith’s Trivia fun test of Rochester knowledge
Rochester native Meredith Tuntland hosts regular "Meredith's Trivia" events, in which many of the questions are uniquely local and personalized to the venue.
December 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Gavel Court Crime
Business
Feds charge Wisconsin real estate investor with bank fraud, seize $35 million
On Nov. 17, Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, was indicted by a grand jury and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with three counts of bank fraud involving Minnesota properties in St. Cloud, Sauk Centre and Elk River.
November 30, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger