Today's Headlines: Sheriff Sandvik declines comment on reason for leave after investigation into conduct
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 1:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Police to be stationed at all airline gates
- Sheriff Sandvik declines to comment on medical reasons for leave following investigation into conduct
- Localized questions makes Meredith’s Trivia fun test of Rochester knowledge
- EV owners in and around Rochester see a boost in charging, vehicle options
- As Chatfield football team goes for back-to-back state titles, legacy is also on the line
World Cup enthusiasm is hitting a fever pitch as the U.S. team advances, and multiple venues are preparing to open early for the next game.
EVs in Olmsted County have increased more than 500% since 2018, and the EV infrastructure is becoming more common across Southeast Minnesota.
Rochester native Meredith Tuntland hosts regular "Meredith's Trivia" events, in which many of the questions are uniquely local and personalized to the venue.
On Nov. 17, Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, was indicted by a grand jury and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with three counts of bank fraud involving Minnesota properties in St. Cloud, Sauk Centre and Elk River.