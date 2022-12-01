On Nov. 17, Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, was indicted by a grand jury and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with three counts of bank fraud involving Minnesota properties in St. Cloud, Sauk Centre and Elk River.

Rochester native Meredith Tuntland hosts regular "Meredith's Trivia" events, in which many of the questions are uniquely local and personalized to the venue.

EVs in Olmsted County have increased more than 500% since 2018, and the EV infrastructure is becoming more common across Southeast Minnesota.

World Cup enthusiasm is hitting a fever pitch as the U.S. team advances, and multiple venues are preparing to open early for the next game.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Today's Headlines: Sheriff Sandvik declines comment on reason for leave after investigation into conduct Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.