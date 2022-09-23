We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Today's Headlines: Soldiers Field Park, rapid transit in 2023 plan for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 23, 2022 07:52 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 23:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_4843.jpg
Local
Federal funds target Mayo Civic Center and Chateau Theatre upgrades
Nearly half a million dollars will be used to extend outdoor facilities at the Mayo Civic Center as well as make restroom upgrades for added capacity at the Chateau Theatre.
September 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Early absentee voting for Nov. 8 general election begins Friday
Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at election centers for 46 days before the general election.
September 22, 2022 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_9203.JPG
Local
Despite proposed levy increase, Stewartville aims to reduce taxpayers' burdens
The city's tax base has grown, too, so a higher tax levy might not translate to a higher tax bill for Stewartville homeowners.
September 22, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
shofar.jpg
Lifestyle
Shofar at Kutzky Park marks beginning of Jewish High Holidays
A 30-minute program gives observant Jews easy way to observe the holiest of their holidays
September 22, 2022 01:56 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed