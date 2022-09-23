Today's Headlines: Soldiers Field Park, rapid transit in 2023 plan for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 23:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Roller skate center opens
- Soldiers Field Park, rapid transit are big spends in plan for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds for 2023
- 'She was gifted with never-failing tact'
- Despite proposed levy increase, Stewartville aims to reduce taxpayers' burdens
- Mayo set to honor its soccer giant, Dr. Charles Abboud
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Nearly half a million dollars will be used to extend outdoor facilities at the Mayo Civic Center as well as make restroom upgrades for added capacity at the Chateau Theatre.
Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at election centers for 46 days before the general election.
The city's tax base has grown, too, so a higher tax levy might not translate to a higher tax bill for Stewartville homeowners.
A 30-minute program gives observant Jews easy way to observe the holiest of their holidays