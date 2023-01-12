Today's Headlines: St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
- Day in History: 1948: College students paying back 99 ½ cents of every dollar borrowed
- St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
- Boutique insurance office pops up in northeast Rochester
- Archery hunt in Rochester parks culls nearly three dozen deer
- Long-time referee Butson was thrilled with La Crescent-Hokah player's plea for respect
A panel of judges decided who received portions of $25,000 in Rochester Downtown Alliance grant funding for events.
Pine Island's dining scene is slowly growing, and a business in town, Pi-Co Works, provides opportunities for those wanting to enter the restaurant field with a place to grow without risk.
Rochester Public Schools is receiving a grant of $1.2 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support the district’s initiatives tied to deeper learning.
John Marshall, Century and Mayo High Schools performed for a drumline showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Rochester.