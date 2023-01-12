Rochester Public Schools is receiving a grant of $1.2 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support the district’s initiatives tied to deeper learning.

Pine Island's dining scene is slowly growing, and a business in town, Pi-Co Works, provides opportunities for those wanting to enter the restaurant field with a place to grow without risk.

Today's Headlines: St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School

