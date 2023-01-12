99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 12, 2023 08:25 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Jan. 12:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Pitch Night Battle of Bands.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Making their pitch for a portion of $25,000 in downtown event funding
A panel of judges decided who received portions of $25,000 in Rochester Downtown Alliance grant funding for events.
January 12, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_1575.jpg
Business
Multi-use kitchen and business space opens creative culinary options in Pine Island
Pine Island's dining scene is slowly growing, and a business in town, Pi-Co Works, provides opportunities for those wanting to enter the restaurant field with a place to grow without risk.
January 12, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_6270.JPG
Local
Reimagining education in Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools is receiving a grant of $1.2 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support the district’s initiatives tied to deeper learning.
January 12, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
Local
Photos: Rochester schools battle in drumline showcase on Jan. 11, 2023
John Marshall, Century and Mayo High Schools performed for a drumline showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
January 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott